KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 6-year-old was shot dead in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday. Police have located a vehicle they believe was involved and are now on the trail of multiple suspects, but they’re asking for the public’s help.

KCK police say around 6:15 p.m., a child was playing in the front yard of a home near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue when someone shot him.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members told FOX4 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown is the child who was shot Wednesday night. The kindergartener was just starting to participate in programs for basketball and church.

Family members told FOX4 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown is the child who was shot Wednesday night.

North 31st Street separates two-family homes that Sir’Antonio crossed freely. Known to everyone as ‘Sir,’ his godmother Shyneisha Hill said he was a loving boy and was inseparable from his cousin Qwamayne Frazier.

But they were closer than the cousin title.

“Sir was my brother,” 7-year-old Frazier said. “I used to play with him a lot, but I knew there were shots. I had to run, but I didn’t know he was laying on the ground. I saw a part of his body part come off.”

Hill, Frazier’s mom, said Sir had been riding his bicycle, which they found next to him after he was shot.

“He was laying right here, and his bike was sitting like right next to him,” Hill said.

“But they shot at my god-dad’s car right there. His tires are flat,” Frazier said.

On Thursday, detectives located a mid-2000s maroon Subaru Legacy they believed to be involved in the shooting. It was abandoned near 55th Street and Norton Avenue.

Authorities said the suspects fired close to three dozen rounds — possibly more — with children in clear view.

As she mourns her nephew, Hill said it doesn’t feel like people even care anymore.

“I don’t feel like they have a care in the world — at all. And those type of people don’t need to be on the streets,” Hill said.

KCK Police Dep. Chief George Sims said this case is unlike others because it was so obvious that a child was in the direct path of the gunshots.

“We’ve had situations in the past where somebody was unintentionally shot because they were in a car or in a house. This was not like that,” Sims said. “This child was standing in the open next to the street, and it would have been very apparent to anybody that he was there.”

Hill said it was an everyday occurrence that her son and nephew would play together, going back and forth between houses.

“And we kept this family. We kept them together — every day. They live right across the street from each other,” said Hill, describing how often the children were in the front yard.

Now these families are left grieving after a young life was taken abruptly.

“I haven’t really been able to process nothing ’cause I’m more concerned about his mother. His mother and his father. So I’m really just trying to be there for them,” Hill said.

The police department is asking for the public’s help as they continue searching for suspects.

If you live in the area of 55th Street and Norton Avenue and you have a video camera or saw anything Wednesday night, police ask that you share that with them because that is the area where the suspect vehicle was dumped.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.