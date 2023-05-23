KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF ) – A memorial continues to grow outside an east Kansas City nightclub after a mass shooting over the weekend.

On Monday, Kansas City police identified the three victims killed: 41-year-old Jason McConnell, 24-year-old Antoinette Brenson and 33-year-old Clarence Henderson.

Two others are still recovering in the hospital.

Brenson’s family said her three children are now without their mother.

“She just was an innocent bystander, but it happened,” said Lashonda Wiggins, Brenson’s aunt.

And it was the last thing Brenson’s family expected.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Klymax Lounge nightclub at 4244 Indiana Ave. and found five victims.

A memorial grow outside Klymax Lounge in Kansas City where five people were shot, killing three.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries. Police said of the victims who died at the scene, one was located outside the lounge, and the second victim was found inside the business.

An employee told WDAF-TV something happened inside the nightclub and spilled out on to the sidewalk. The front of the building was still littered with bullet holes Sunday night.

“I just want the violence to stop. You know what I’m saying?” Wiggins said. “The violence needs to stop. There needs to be peace on Earth as it is in heaven.”

Wiggins said she had plans to celebrate her birthday when she learned there was a shooting at the club where Brenson was.

When she got there, she saw her niece’s body.

“She was a joy. She was a light, her smile,” said Tyjuana Evans, Brenson’s cousin.

Police are still looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.