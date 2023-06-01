KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 24-year-old woman killed in a shooting last week leaves behind three children.

Nykolett Schroeder had three children, ages 3, 4, and 5. The family tells FOX4 the children’s father was hurt in a shooting the week before she died. They say something needs to change when it comes to violence in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Three babies don’t have a mom,” Lisa Schroeder, the victim’s mother, said. “People have got to keep that side of violence in mind.”

Lisa said the 24-year-old was full of life and had lots of friends. She calls her daughter’s death senseless.

Kansas City police said just before 3 a.m. on May 22, someone shot Nykolett Schroeder at the Canyon Creek apartments near 93rd Street and Bales Avenue.

Officers found her body in the Breezeway of an apartment building. She died about three hours later.

“Just the violence is overwhelming,” Lisa said. “This city can do better.”

Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas signed a proclamation — making Friday Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“Support for second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand in hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories,” Lucas said.

In the past week alone, Kansas City police opened nine new homicide investigations from violence in the city.

“I’ve seen it get better. in this city and in other cities, and I think it will get better,” Lucas said, “but I think it does need commitment of many of us in this city to do so, and it needs us actually saying things that are just true.”

Lisa is also pushing for the truth. She’s asking anyone who knows anything about her daughter’s killing to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can remain anonymous.

She said the payout will give her family peace and bring Nykolett justice.

“It’s hard,” Lisa said. “Everybody has to stand up. Stop hiding people. Stop not saying anything. Stop being afraid to say something.”

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting. Police have not released any details about a potential suspect.

Sunday, Kansas City will light its skyline — including the top of City Hall in orange — to honor people impacted by gun violence.