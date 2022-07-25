Allen Ortega (Photo provided by family)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Dodge City man who has known medical issues has been missing since July 12. His family is very worried about him because of the dangerous heat Kansas has been having.

Allen Ortega is 63 years old. His sister told KSN News that he did not take his diabetes medicine with him.

The family contacted the Dodge City Police Department for help. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Ortega since July 12.

The police also contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. As a result, the KBI has listed Ortega on its Missing Persons website.

If you know anything about where Ortega is, call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8135 or the KBI at 785-296-4017. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.