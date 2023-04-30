KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — This year’s NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, wrapping up with an enormous outpouring of interest from fans.

Kansas City’s effort to impress the football world is being called a smashing success, as millions watched from across the world, giving football viewers everywhere a look at this city.

The draft’s final day brought a smaller afternoon crowd to Kansas City’s Liberty Memorial. Football’s finest put Kansas City in a worldwide spotlight for three days straight. The fun of football, and this festival atmosphere, brought a sea of Chiefs red to the NFL Draft Experience, which is exactly what NFL Leaders hoped they’d get. The National Football League started taking the draft on the road in 2015. It was previously held in New York City, for the most part.

“This is the ideal layout,” Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s senior director of events, said. “It’s been an amazing turnout starting at noon. We had to open the doors a little early. Every single day, actually, we’ve opened early just because it’s been such a demand from everybody.”

Big events usually involve a lot of beer being sold. Best Beverage Catering, the company contracted to sell alcohol at the draft, sold its entire allotment of beer and spirits for the week on Thursday. Joe Tinkelman, the NFL Draft Experience’s beverage coordinator, said another four trucks of beer, wine and other spirits were needed on Friday morning. Tinkelman said that included at least 14 palates of beer, which contain approximately 70 cases of beer each.

“It’s been one of these events where we’ve sold a ton of non-alcoholic and a ton of beer. Even today, they came out early, ready to party and ready for these final rounds,” Tinkleman said.

Another Best Beverage Catering employee told WDAF-TV one beverage tent alone had sold almost $300,000 in beer and other alcoholic drinks, the majority of which were sold on Thursday. Fans who attended on Saturday said they’re proud to have this in Kansas City, especially just months after the Chiefs claimed another Super Bowl.

“I love Kansas City showing off. This is a great spot to do it. They did a fantastic job of making it non-chaotic and just showing off our beautiful city, and we love doing it as reigning champs,” Rebeckah Weddle, a Chiefs fan from Manhattan, Kansas, said.

“The world only knows Missouri for barbecue and Patrick Mahomes. Today, I feel like we got to show our greatest talent to them and that we’re bigger than barbecue and football,” Michael Spears, a Chiefs fanatic from Kansas City, said.

Ewell says the Draft is meant to be a unifying experience since so many football fans can’t afford tickets to a regular season game, much less a Super Bowl. She says the NFL is pleased with what Kansas City has delivered. Next year’s NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, where Motor City has a tough act to follow.