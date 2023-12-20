SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A farmer and his son made a daring rescue to save a semitrailer driver in northwest Kansas on Tuesday.

According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a semitrailer was headed west on Interstate 70 and had a medical incident that caused him to black out.

Traveling at highway speeds, his semitrailer went into the median for about a quarter of a mile before jumping over a crossover and slowing down.

The SCSO says a farmer and his son traveling in the same direction noticed the driver needed help and jumped into action.

“The semi-truck slowed down enough so they could jump onto the passenger’s side, but they found the door locked. The son riding on the semi-truck asked his dad to throw him a hammer. He then broke the window out, crawled into the semi-truck, and stopped the semi-truck before it got to the overpass at exit 17,” said the SCSO.

SCSO Sheriff Burton Pianalto says the farmer and his son’s action more than likely saved the life of the driver of the semitrailer, along with protecting all the other travelers on I-70 and U.S. Highway 27.

“It is amazing what people will do to help others they do not know. Thank you to Brent Ginther and his son Brady for your heroic actions. Our community is incredibly grateful!” said Sheriff Pianalto.