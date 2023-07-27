KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck closed multiple lanes of Interstate 435 in south Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to eastbound I-435 near Grandview Road just after 8:45 a.m. for an accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived, they found a truck crashed into the outer barrier of I-435.

KCFD spokesperson Michael Hopkins said the driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash caused the semi-truck to catch fire and filled the interstate with smoke. Hopkins said KCFD crews used multiple pumpers and a Hazmat water tanker to get the fire under control.

As of 10 a.m. Kansas City Scout cameras showed eastbound I-435 was still closed just before I-470.