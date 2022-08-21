SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car to go into the east ditch and then overturn a number of times, according to the KHP. The KHP says Redburn came to a stop upside down after hitting an irrigation motor.

Redburn was pronounced dead at the scene.