MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — “It may not get better than this.” That’s what Jared Mason told his son, Carter, after a wild double-fishing catch.

Mason sent his son to bed after they had no luck through the day fishing in a nearby creek on Saturday.

But later that night, Mason caught a catfish weighing 3 to 4 pounds. He decided to leave the fish strung in the water so his son could pull it in the next morning.

However, when they returned, it was about 30 pounds heavier. To their surprise, they discovered a massive 32-pound catfish had swallowed the original fish.

Mason believes the first catfish defensively hooked his fins, preventing the second fish from spitting it out.

“Catfish they have spines on their fins, and when they’re threatened, those spines stick straight out,” Mason said. “I think those spines caught the inside of the larger fish, and that’s why we were able to, you know, he wasn’t hooked in any way, but we were able to pull him out of the water that way.”

Mason says he’s fished at that creek his whole life, yet has never caught anything like that before.