SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) — One man has been charged in a Shawnee house fire that injured seven people Saturday morning.

The 41-year-old suspect has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm.

The victims had laceration injuries of varying degrees. One adult woman and two juveniles remain at the hospital and are receiving treatment.

A 19-year-old and two other juveniles have been released from the hospital.

The man was identified as the husband and father of the victims. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.