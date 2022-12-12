NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — If you get an email from the head of the FBI saying that you have won $6.25 million, don’t believe it. The Norton Police Department is warning people that it is a scam being seen around the country.

(Courtesy Norton Kansas Police Department)

NPD posted an image of the email on its Facebook page.

The email claims to be from Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI. It says, “Congratulations. This is to notify you that your email has been verified and approved for the claim sum of $6,250,365.00.”

The police department’s Facebook post labels this a “new scam” and takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to warn people about it.

“This person was so lucky, they received a windfall claim for $6,250,365.00! From the FBI no less! Now that’s luck!” the NPD message said.

The FBI says the scam has been around for years. In a news release from 2008, the FBI said spam email messages claim to be from high-ranking FBI executives and attempt to defraud people.

“These emails are hoaxes, and recipients are urged not to respond,” the FBI said in bold print.

It went on to say that the FBI does not send unsolicited emails of this nature. It also said people should not click on any embedded links associated with the emails since they might contain viruses or malware.

“Unfortunately, these types of scams do not seem to be going away any time soon. They continue to cycle through the internet using names of different government officials and agencies. Scammers will continue to seek new ways to gain an advantage so they can steal your money or personal information. Just don’t respond,” the FBI said.