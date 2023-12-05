HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University says graduate students in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders took first place at the National Student Speech-Language–Hearing Association Knowledge Bowl.

The event pitted six university teams from across the country against each other in a quiz show-style competition, similar to “Jeopardy.” The questions are similar to what the students will be asked when they take their national comprehensive examination for their degree.

Students Emily Peaney of Newton; Jordan Parker of Lamar, Colorado; Anne Stukey of Waverly; Abigail Wallace of Princeton; and Ashlyn Cure of Ingalls represented the university at the Knowledge Bowl.

“It was great to attend the NSSLHA Knowledge Bowl,” says Konner Treff, a first-year graduate student, in a news release. “It is always a fun time when you get to cheer on your classmates while also reviewing and learning new information that will help us prepare for the praxis in the future.”

The took place on Nov. 17 at the annual American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.