Vicki Schmidt (Courtesy insurance.kansas.gov)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas insurance commissioner is spreading the word about what her office can do for Kansans.

Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Kansas Insurance Department recovered more than $7.6 million for people in 2022. She says it is the largest single-year recovery in the department’s history.

When Kansans have trouble with an insurance claim, no matter what type of insurance it is, they can contact the Kansas Insurance Department’s consumer assistance division at 1-800-432-2484, email kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov, or visit insurance.kansas.gov for any claims-related questions or concerns.

Staff will assist people who need support during the insurance claims process. If there’s a dispute between the customer and the insurance company, the Kansas Insurance Department investigates the complaint. Schmidt says her office works to ensure the insurance policy is followed.

2022 complaints by line

Auto insurance – 30%

Health/dental insurance – 26%

Homeowners insurance – 16%

Other – 14%

Life/annuities – 10%

Long-term care – 4%

Of the 2022 insurance recoveries made by the Kansas Insurance Department, almost $2.4 million went to Sedgwick County residents, and $1.3 million went to Johnson County.

To see the rest of the recoveries by county, click here.

“When Kansans call the Insurance Department, we work diligently to help make sure they receive the benefits they are entitled to under their insurance policy,” Schmidt said in a news release. “The insurance claims process can be complicated for many – if you are having an issue, I want to hear from you.”

Schmidt is starting her second term as insurance commissioner after being reelected in November.