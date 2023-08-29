GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Finney County organization is seeking items to assist 29 people recently rescued from human trafficking in Finney County.

On Aug. 14, deputies discovered some of the victims after they responded to a tenant/landlord dispute. A series of search warrants at other locations led to the rescue of 29 people, 5 of them children.

Jose Carlos Castillo-Alegria and Jesus Beatriz Palomino have been arrested and charged in connection to the case. They make separate court appearances next month.

Under federal law, because they are victims of trafficking, they are entitled to a special T-visa, which will allow them to stay and work in the United States while they work towards permanent residency if they choose to stay. However, they are required to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Finney County Livewell Coalition is currently accepting donations of household items for the victims who are being housed locally. The items needed include: