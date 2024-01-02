FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a jury duty scam.

The FCSO says they have been receiving calls from members of the public telling them they have gotten calls from scammers claiming that they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine to avoid being arrested.

“THIS IS A SCAM,” said the FCSO. “Never send any money over the phone or via money cards to anyone making these claims.”

The FCSO is asking the public to have this conversation with people they care about.

“Tell them how these scams are being done and to be suspicious of scammers,” said the FCSO.

Visit consumer.ftc.gov for more information from the Federal Trade Commission on avoiding and reporting scams.