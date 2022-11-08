EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels.

Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, and personnel evacuated inmates and employees so the Eureka Fire Department could ventilate the building. No damage was done to the facility.

Later that evening, at 8:50 p.m., 50-year-old inmate Jacqueline Montelongo died at the Greenwood County Hospital, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff could not comment on whether her death had any connection to the fire.

Montelongo’s death is under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure when someone dies while in the custody of law enforcement.

Sheriff Samuels says any charges against the inmate who set the fire will be presented to the Greenwood County Attorney for final determination.