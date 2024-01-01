EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new year started with a fire at an Emporia business. Around 1 a.m., the Emporia Fire Department was sent to investigate a fire alarm at Simmons Pet Foods on East Logan Avenue.

Firefighters could not see any smoke or flames when they arrived. When they got inside, they discovered the smoke and tracked it to an office where there was thick smoke.

Captain Willie Ward of the Emporia Fire Department said that is when they upgraded the call to a full structure response.

He says the firefighters got the fire out quickly and began clearing the building of smoke.

Ward says the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning light. He told KVOE Radio that the light melted and fell on papers and other items.

Ward says the fire did not spread outside the office, but it caused extensive smoke damage.

A Simmons spokesperson told KVOE that the damage was limited to the QA lab area and would not affect the holiday production schedule.