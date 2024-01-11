ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire caused $45,000 worth of damage to a garage apartment in Arkansas City Wednesday.

According to the Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department, they received a call at 8:15 p.m. for the report of a fire in the 400 block of S. A St.

Upon arrival, crews found a garage apartment engulfed in heavy flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire. They remained on the scene for three hours to extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.