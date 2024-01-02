WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire damaged the Paris Park pavilion in Arkansas City on New Year’s Day. Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames engulfing the south end of the pavilion. Crews were able to contain the fire in the area, preventing further spread and minimizing potential damage. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Arkansas City Police Department Lieutenant Detective Jason Legleiter at 620-441-4435 or Chet Ranzau, Arkansas City Fire Marshall, at 620-441-4430.

