CUNNINGHAM, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire caused an evacuation at a nursing home in Cunningham Monday evening.

According to Kingman EMS, first responders were called at 6:38 p.m. for the report of a fire at Hilltop Manor.

Upon arrival, multiple agencies were able to quickly knock down the fire.

“We had a multiple-agency fire,” Cunningham Fire Chief Harold Stark said. “We had numerous departments there; Pratt County Fire, Preston, we had Kingman EM, we had Pratt Emergency Manager, Kingman Sherriff’s Office, Kingman EMS, Kingman Rescue, Pratt EMS, Kingman City Police, Highway Patrol, and multiple firefighters from Cunningham Fire there.”

Stark says tar was being applied to the roof of the nursing home. When the seams were getting sealed, the fire got in the soffit.

“They had doused the fire, and we took the soffit down and cleaned up the remaining charred area and ventilated the building,” Stark said.

Stark said damage was mostly contained to three units.

“There wasn’t any substantial damage. Most of the damage was contained to the roof and the soffit. There was a light smoke inside the wings, but that was quickly evacuated with positive pressure from the fans,” Stark said.

Hilltop Manor nursing home in Cunningham (KSN Photo) Hilltop Manor nursing home in Cunningham (KSN Photo)

No one was injured.

“The staff at the nursing home, Hilltop Nursing Home, did a good job of getting the residents out of the wings, into a common area, then outside,” said Stark.

Once the building was secured, the nursing staff was able to move residents back inside.