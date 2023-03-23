GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say an explosion that critically injured a Great Bend man on Wednesday started because of a significant gas leak in the home.

The explosion happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 10th Street. The blast sent debris flying and caused significant damage to nearby buildings and vehicles. First responders found the victim, who was rushed to a hospital.

On Thursday, Great Bend Deputy Fire Chief Brent Smith sent an update about what happened.

“Upon completion of the investigation and the results of tests that were pending, it was found the probable cause of the explosion was a significant gas leak inside the residence, which was ignited by a source inside of the structure,” he wrote.

He said the gas line from the main to the home was intact and was not leaking. He thanked the Kansas State Fire Marshal, Great Bend Police Department, and Kansas Gas Service for helping to bring the “investigation to a close.”

There is no update on the victim.