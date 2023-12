WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at an unoccupied home in southeast Saline County, KSAL reports.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that the fire was discovered on Thursday just before noon after a couple of men arrived at the property located at 12248 S. Solomon Road to pick up some hog panels they had purchased from the owner.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.