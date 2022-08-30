FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire Monday heavily damaged the Catholic Church in Fort Scott.

Several fire crews battled the blaze at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, located at 705 S. Holbrook St.

Video and photos from various social media posts shows flames shooting from the roof of the church. Crews were able to get the fire out, but the roof of the church is gone.

The Catholic School located by the church canceled classes for the day for safety reasons.

Fort Scott is located about 88 miles south of Kansas City and 150 miles east of Wichita.

We have reached out to officials to learn more about the fire.