HEIZER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire that broke out in Heizer, Kansas, is being investigated as “suspicious in nature.”

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department (GBFD), on Monday, they responded to the report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Main St.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a residence fully engulfed in flames. The GBFD says the fire was spreading to an adjacent house and a shop.

“Along with the three structures on fire, a grass fire was also ignited and spreading,” the GBFD said.

The fire department says crews were able to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the second house before it spread to the interior of the home.

Courtesy: Great Bend Fire/EMS Department

According to the GBFD, the first residence and the shop are considered a total loss.

“The fully involved structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was fought defensively from the exterior due to the large amount of heat and fire. This structure is considered a total loss,” the GBFD said. “The shop was also fully involved, was extinguished and is considered a total loss.”

The fire department says the fire is being investigated by fire investigators from the Great Bend Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and detectives from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is being investigated as suspicious in nature,” the GBFD said.