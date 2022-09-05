FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29.

The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the church’s southeast corner.

Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church fire (Courtesy: Stephen Toal)

The church, which is more than 150 years old, suffered severe damage to the roof.

According to Bishop Carl Kemme, Diocese of Wichita, structural engineers have been at the site to see if the building can be salvaged or if a new one will have to be built.

The parish school is located next to the church, but it was not damaged. Therefore, for the time being, church services are being held in the school gym.

Fort Scott is located about 88 miles south of Kansas City and 150 miles east of Wichita.