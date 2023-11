RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell Fire Department responded to a fire at The Lodge at 901 S. Fossil on Thursday around 7:55 a.m.

The department was able to get the fire under control around 8:20 a.m.

The fire department said there was a malfunction in a dryer in the laundry room, and no injuries were reported.

The department added that smoke and fire were contained in the laundry room. However, there was some damage to the room above the laundry.