WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department said on Thursday that the fire that claimed the lives of two people was ruled accidental.

The Kansas Fire Marshal and GCFD investigated the cause of the fire, and it was determined to be caused by unattended cooking.

The fire killed Viridiana Aguirre-Abarca, 24, and Cresenciano Aguirre-Ortega, 53.

According to the Garden City Fire Department, they responded to a call at 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 1 for the report of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside in the 600 block of N. 9th St.

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the multistory home.

Firefighters were met by three victims in the front yard who told them there were more people inside the house.

During the search, the GCFD says firefighters were able to find Aguirre-Abarca and Aguirre-Ortega

EMS began giving life-saving measures to the two before they were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where they later died.

The three victims who met firefighters outside were treated for smoke inhalation, as well as one firefighter.

The fire was called under control at 3:22 a.m.