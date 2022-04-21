(Courtesy Dodge City Fire Department)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Dodge City early Thursday was so intense that fire crews had to back out because of the danger of the building collapsing. One firefighter fell through a floor but only had minor injuries. By the time the fire was out, six families had lost their homes.

The call came in around 2:15 a.m. of a structure fire on East Brier. Dodge City and Ford County firefighters responded and found an apartment building burning.

Fire crews started to go inside to fight the fire, while the Dodge City Police Department helped get the residents out of the burning building and the nearby apartment buildings.

(Courtesy Dodge City Fire Department)

When it became apparent that the structure might give way, the firefighters got out and focused on trying to stop the fire from the outside. It took about three hours for crews to get the fire under control. At last check, firefighters were still on the scene, putting out hotspots and starting an investigation into the cause.

The firefighter who fell through the floor was treated at the scene. One of the apartment residents was treated for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

The DCFD said the building is a total loss with extensive damage from fire, smoke and water.

The American Red Cross arrived at the scene to help the six families who were displaced.