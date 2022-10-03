GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire in Garden City Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the Garden City Fire Department says it happened around 9:45 a.m. when crews were called to a home in the 900 block of 9th St. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a single-story home.
Crews were able to enter the house and eventually brought the fire under control shortly after 11 a.m. A firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation, but he has since been treated and released. No one else was hurt
The cause and a damage estimate are still being determined. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
