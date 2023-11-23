GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters extinguished a semitrailer that caught on fire in Grant County late Wednesday night.

According to Grant County Fire and Rescue, firefighters were paged shortly before midnight for the report of a semitrailer on fire behind a fuel barn.

Upon arrival, Grant County Fire and Rescue said they found a semitrailer completely engulfed in flames. A semitrailer next to was was starting to catch on fire.

“Fire units quickly put both fires out,” said the Grand County Fire and Rescue.

After the flames were extinguished, fire crews were able to return to their station.