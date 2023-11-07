GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — If you use U.S. Highway 281 south of Great Bend, be prepared for delays starting next week.

Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Transportation

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the first phase of resurfacing work will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14. From Southeast 30th Road to the south city limits of Great Bend, crews will be working on a two-inch mill and inlay.

With mill and inlay work, the foundation of the road is in good shape, but the surface needs repairs. Crews will remove two inches of the surface and replace it.

During the first phase, flagmen and a pilot car will control traffic through the area. Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes over the four days.

Work on the first phase is expected to be completed on Friday, Nov. 17. Phase two will take place at a later date in 2024 and will involve chip seal, including portions of U.S. 281 in Stafford County.

Venture Corp. of Great Bend is the primary contractor on the project. Its estimated final cost is $1.57 million.

For more information about road projects across the state and current road conditions, you can visit KanDrive.org.