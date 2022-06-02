WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fish for free in Kansas this weekend.

Anyone in Kansas can fish for free on any public waters without a fishing license on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Anglers must still abide by all other regulations. This includes length and creel limits, as well as equipment requirements. For all fishing regulations in Kansas, click here.

Don’t know where to fish? Click here for the Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) map of public fishing spots.

The KDWP advises anglers to consult the 2022 Kansas Fishing Regulation Summary, see below, prior to hitting the water. The summary contains vital information specific to all public waters, and even has some handy tips and tricks on tying knots and identifying fish.

Don’t miss out on KDWP’s only free fishing days in Kansas this year!