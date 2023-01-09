WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.

It’s to honor former Kansas Attorney General Bob Stephan. Stephan was Kansas’s longest-serving Attorney General from 1979 to 1995. He was a graduate of Washburn University’s law school and went on to practice law in Wichita.

He served as a district judge in Wichita from 1965 to 1978 before becoming Kansas Attorney General. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Ascension in Overland Park.

To receive future email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here.