TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the Sunflower State to be lowered next week.

Gov. Kelly made the announcement in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunup to sundown on Monday at all state buildings, grounds and facilities.

On Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda launched four coordinated terrorist attacks, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York City and another into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania before it could reach its destination in Washington, D.C. In total, the attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

“22 years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more, and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Gov. Kelly said. “But the extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story. We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives – even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the State of Kansas, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”

Ceremonies are also set to take place at Fort Riley on Monday and will place additional emphasis on remembering the lives lost.

Locally, several 9/11 stair climbs will take place. In Salina, the second annual Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk returns to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at JRI Stadium in the Graves Family Sports Complex. Event registration and check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

In Wichita, the Wichita 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb returns after a three-year hiatus on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Opening Ceremony begins at 8:20 a.m. It is the Epic Center at 301 N. Main.

In Hays, Fort Hays State University, the Tiger Fitness Center, and local first responders will host the third-annual 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event, held at Lewis Field on the campus of Fort Hays State University, begins at 7:46 a.m. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.