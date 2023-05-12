TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Flags across Kansas will be lowered by executive order of Governor Laura Kelly next week.

Cassie Nichols with the Office of the Governor said Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities from sunup to sundown on Monday, May 15, to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. This day pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“On May 15th, we honor the peace officers in our state who risk their lives daily to serve their communities,” Kelly said. “Their dedication and sacrifices to protect Kansans are incredibly appreciated.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated every year as part of National Police Week, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. It seeks to honor America’s law enforcement community.

The tradition began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.