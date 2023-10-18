TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas on Monday.

Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be lowered to honor District Magistrate Judge William Malcolm. Malcolm, 74, died Sunday following a crash north of Manhattan on Oct. 3.

(Courtesy: Clay County District Court)

The Riley County Police Department says Malcolm was driving in the 6000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. when he left the road and crashed. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later transferred to a Topeka hospital, where he later died.

According to his obituary, Malcolm was born in Wichita in 1949 and graduated from South High School in 1967. He attended Wichita State University and graduated from Washburn Law in Topeka.

He practiced law in Clay County before serving as a magistrate judge for both Clay and Riley County. A private graveside service is being held at a later date.