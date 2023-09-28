CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A flamingo was spotted at the Chase State Fishing Lake in Chase County Thursday.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office has named the bird “Flint.”

Courtesy: Chase County Sheriff’s Office

“We know this is an unusual sight to see, and the lake is a popular place today,” said the CCSO. “So, with that said, we remind everyone to please watch for pedestrians and park where access is not restricted.”

The SCSO is asking the public not to attempt to catch the bird.

They state that game wardens have been contacted.

Could it be one of the flamingos that escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2005?