The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in the 1700 block of N. St. Francis. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.

The Wichita Fire Department said they responded to the fire in the 1700 block of N. St. Francis around 1 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the home and began an aggressive interior attack. The fire was put out quickly.

The department said one person was inside the home and was able to escape.

The WFD said it is a good reminder to maintain furnaces before falling temperatures.