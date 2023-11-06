FLORENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated a fog-related crash between two semi trucks Monday morning in Marion County.

Troopers say it happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the roundabout of the U.S. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 77/56 junction in Florence. The patrol says a 54-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was driving a Freightliner west on U.S. 50 when he failed to yield to a Kenworth semi that was already in the roundabout.

The Freightliner drove through the trailer that was being hauled by the Kenworth, completely ripping the back end of the trailer free. The driver of the Freightliner was taken to a Wichita hospital with possibly serious injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 62-year-old man from Sedgwick, was not hurt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The patrol says fog was a contributing factor in the crash.