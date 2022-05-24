TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ford Motor Company has refunded over 300 Kansas customers as part of a nationwide settlement over claims Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of certain vehicles.

The refunds are part of a $19.2 million settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013 and 2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the Super Duty trucks from 2011 to 2014.

More than 300 customers have received a total of $167,175. Additionally, Kansas will receive $283,546.98 to provide consumer protection enforcement and education.

A nationwide investigation found that Ford made misleading representations about the vehicles, including the distance that could be driven on a tank of fuel, comparison to other hybrids on the market, or omitting certain factors that accounted for vehicle weight that would affect fuel mileage.

For more information on safe car buying and avoiding scams, you can visit the Attorney General’s website by clicking here.