HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud.

According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration.

Court documents show the Office of Judicial Administration performed an audit in 2021, which is when they caught the discrepancy.

The 23rd Judicial District encompasses Ellis, Rooks, Gove and Trego counties in northwest Kansas.

Truan faces nine counts of identity fraud for completing and submitting the evaluations using the forged electronic signatures. The signatures that Truan used were submitted to her for use within the courts’ E-filing system.

If convicted, the penalty for each count is up to 23 months of imprisonment with the Kansas Department of Corrections, a fine of up to $100,000, or both fine and imprisonment.

The case has been moved to another judicial district and is being prosecuted by a member of the Kansas Attorney General’s office.