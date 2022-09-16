KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police have identified a woman killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.

Police were called to NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road, not far from the Old Navy, in the Northland shopping district Tuesday afternoon about the crash.

Officials said the driver of the dump truck was turning left as 24-year-old Abigail “Abby” Stiner was walking across the street, and the truck hit her.

The driver said he didn’t see the woman but felt like he’d hit something. The driver got out and saw the woman under the vehicle. Stiner died at the scene.

Stiner was a graduate of Great Bend High School and Washburn University. Her obituary said she worked at Old Navy.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with the family receiving guests from 4 to 6, at Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend.

The funeral will be Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., at Encounter Church, 601 S. Patton.