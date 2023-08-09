WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Hays mayor and city commissioner was sentenced for sex crimes in Georgia.

On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Georgia District Attorney’s Office said that 59-year-old Troy Dean Hickman of Canton, Georgia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by probation. In May, he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.

Prosecutors say Hickman, a relation of the victim, frequently spent time alone with the victim, committing the acts over several years, beginning when the victim was approximately 18 years old.

“Our hope is the victim and her family will find peace and healing in knowing that this defendant has received justice for his crimes and that he will never again be able to hurt another individual in this way,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.

Hickman is forbidden to have contact with the victim or her family and must obtain a psycho-sexual evaluation, receive treatment for substance abuse, and adhere to sex offender special conditions.

Hickman served on the Hays City Commission and as mayor in the late 90s and early 2000s.