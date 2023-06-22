KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A former analyst with the Kansas City Division of the FBI was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for illegally retaining documents related to national defense at her home.

Kendra Kingsbury, 50, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. She pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2022, to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

Kingsbury was an intelligence analyst for the FBI for more than 12 years, from 2004 to Dec. 15, 2017, and was assigned to a sequence of different FBI squads, each of which had a particular focus, such as illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs, and counterintelligence.

She held a top-secret security clearance and had access to national defense and classified information. Over the course of her FBI employment, she admitted that she repeatedly removed an abundance of sensitive government materials, including classified documents related to the national defense. She retained them in her North Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the documents retained were in electronic format on hard drives, compact discs, and other storage media. In total, approximately 386 classified documents were found. Some of the classified documents she removed contained extremely sensitive national defense information describing intelligence sources and methods related to U.S. government efforts related to counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and defending against cyber threats. The documents also contained information related to members of al Qaeda in Africa, including a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden.