KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski is accused of protecting three sex traffickers while also benefiting financially and committing sexual assaults.

A grand jury indicted the four men on conspiracy against rights and Involuntary servitude for kidnapping teenagers as young as 13 years old and forcing them to perform sex acts.

The indictment was filed on Nov. 10.

It accuses Golubski, Cecil A. Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson of conspiring to kidnap and traffic teenagers out of a KCK apartment complex. The alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 1996, to Dec. 31, 1998.

The indictment claims Brooks had an apartment at the Delevan Apartments that he used for criminal activity, including drugs and sex trafficking teenagers.

It also accused Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson of beating, threatening and sexual assaulting young woman to comply and provide sexual services while at the apartment.

The document alleges Golubski took bribes from Brooks and also sexually assaulted the girls in exchange for protecting the other three men from being arrested or prosecuted for crimes.

At least two of the victims were taken to the apartment after they were released from Beloit Juvenile Correctional Facility in western Kansas and had nowhere to live.

The teenagers were repeatedly beaten, raped, and threatened while being locked inside an apartment at the complex. The indictment shows one of the teenagers was held at the apartment and raped for a year. The second victim was held there for four months before she escaped.

The indictment accused Golubski of choosing young Black girls as young as 13 to sexually assault. The document also accused Golubski of raping and choking a 16-year-old at the complex.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In a separate case, Golubski was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in September and charged with civil rights violations. Court documents say he used his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the women between 1998 and 2002.

Due to health concerns, a judge allowed Golubski to be released from jail in exchange for house arrest while the case progresses. He is only allowed to go to doctor’s appointments, church, meetings with his attorney and court hearings. He has to stay in Kansas, with the exception of one doctor’s appointment in Missouri, which he may be able to attend.

Golubski will be required to wear an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to have any firearms.