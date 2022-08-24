TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol leadership is, once again, under fire after one Kansas trooper was reinstated following a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The Kansas Capitol Bureau first reported on Trooper Justin Doubler’s lawsuit against the agency earlier this year. While Dobler was reinstated last week, a KHP Lieutenant was fired shortly after testifying during a hearing.

“A lieutenant who testified in favor of Trooper Dobler in his hearing back in February,” Sean McCauley, an attorney for the Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) recalled in an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau on Tuesday. “He was terminated for his testimony. They have not made any allusions about why.”

A Civil Service Board hearing will be held for the lieutenant on Sept. 27 and 28.

Speaking with Kansas Capitol Bureau, McCauley reiterated comments made by KSTA President Bryan Clark after Dobler was reinstated. Clark said the organization was able to reverse “one of many unjustified terminations” from Superintendent Col. Herman Jones and his administration.

The association has also called on the Governor to intervene, hoping that Dobler’s reinstatement sends a strong signal for a change in leadership. Brianna Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s office, provided the following statement to Kansas Capitol Bureau on Tuesday.

“The governor is committed to accountability within the KHP,” Johnson said. “We are still reviewing the court’s decision and evaluating steps forward.”

Meanwhile, the governor has not called for Jones’ resignation.

In an interview Monday, Jones said he has no plans of stepping down.

“There are people that have perspectives that don’t always know all the facts… and from that then we’ll move on,” Jones said. “I am still in this position to do the things that are best for the people of this state.”