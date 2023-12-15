WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Larned State Hospital employee was sentenced to 16 months in prison for her role in the June 2021 escape of John Colt from the sexual predator treatment program.

Earlier this year, Perez pleaded no contest to obstruction in the apprehension of a registered sex offender, unlawful sexual relations with a patient while employed by KDADS, and conspiracy to escape from the sexual predator treatment program.

The court also ordered Perez to register as a sex offender for a period of 25 year after her release from prison.