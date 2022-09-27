WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason is on a tour of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska showing off what the university has to offer.

Mason stopped by KSN News on Tuesday to chat with Eddie Randle. The president touted that the university offers value to students.

“People are concerned about the cost of higher education. Our tuition and fees for a year is $5,444, pretty remarkable in the competition today, and we load scholarships on top of that, and we just have an incredible hands-on teaching and learning experience, so that’s our number one point,” Mason said.

