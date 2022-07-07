HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A new partnership between Fort Hays State University (FHSU) and Boot Hill Distillery is bringing a new whiskey to stores across the state of Kansas.

(Courtesy: Fort Hays State University)

The whiskey, which is named Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey, will be the officially-licensed whiskey of “Tiger Nation,” according to a news release from the school.

“We are thrilled to work with Hayes, the Boot Hill Distillery staff, and our Affinity Licensing partners to develop this new spirit,” said FHSU Chief Communications Officer Scott Cason. “We hope Victor E. Bourbon Whiskey becomes an essential part of gatherings among the FHSU Tiger faithful for years to come.”

Victor E. Bourbon is bottled at 80 proof and aged at least two years. The news release says, “it boasts notes of vanilla, cedar, toasted marshmallow, and strawberry shortcake on the nose, and kettle corn, sugar cookie, baked pie dough, baking spice, and petrichor on the palate.”

“Bourbon is a great way to celebrate achievements and bring friends and family together,” Boot Hill Distillery CEO Hayes Kelman said. “FHSU fans and alumni alike will enjoy this bourbon made especially for them.”

Boot Hill Distillery distills its spirits from grain grown on their farm in Kansas. It opened its doors in 2016 after Kelman purchased a building atop the footprint of Boot Hill Cemetery in Dodge City.

This bourbon is available for pre-order now. For more information, you can visit Boot Hill Distillery’s website by clicking here.