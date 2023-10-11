HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has announced they are receiving new federal funds to expand the number of nurses serving rural communities in Kansas.

The university has received two Health and Human Services Administration federal grants totaling more than $4 million. Fort Hays offers both a bachelor’s and master’s program for nursing.

The Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program (ANEW) grant will provide over $2 million over a four-year period. Nursing students who commit to working in western Kansas after graduation will receive a stipend of $20,000 over the final three years of the program. They will also be able to receive continuing education and skills workshops free of charge.

The Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention (NEPQR) grant is a three-year, $1,499,793 grant. Students who commit to working west of Salina will receive a $10,000 stipend after completing a simulated residency in their final semester.

Senator Jerry Moran attended the formal announcement Wednesday at Fort Hays State University.